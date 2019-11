Il “mini Dogo” che abbraccia tutti. Edgardo, l’uomo del carretto che aiuta i randagi

Edgardo Perros – Saviour of the Dogs

A few months ago I was driving out of the small Mexican town of Mazunte, Oaxaca, when I saw a peculiar sight on the side of the road. A man was pushing a trolley along the road and surrounding him were dogs. Dogs were on top of his trolley. Dogs were behind him, in front of him and by his side. Tails were wagging furiously, barks were sounding and he just kept pushing his trolley through the heat. This is the story of Edgardo Perros. Thank you to Fernando Cortez Marques from https://www.facebook.com/videosforacause/ for all his help in shooting this project with me and editing all the Spanish interviews!Thank you to Laurie Alexander for helping with the logistics and thank you to Sat Chit Ananda for his translation work. If you would like to contribute to Edgardo and his journey, follow this link:https://www.paypal.me/SalvaPerrosAlso, take a look at his Facebook page Edgardo SalvaPerros!

Gepostet von The Yogi Photographer am Dienstag, 22. Oktober 2019